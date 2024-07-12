Sonakshi Sinha makes a statement with her latest post, ‘You are not the boss of me… I am’

What an eventful last month it has been for actor Sonakshi Sinha. While the first three weeks of June involved an array of conversations leading up to her wedding with longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, it also included a huge chunk of controversies in context to Sinha’s brother, Luv Sinha and at one point, her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. However, her wedding took place with only love and positivity as Sinha and Iqbal became one in a registered marriage ceremony at the actress’ home in the presence of her friends and family.

And with Sinha, the actress is known to make statements about things that she likes to highlight and more often than not, with her fashion quotient as well. On a similar note, the actress recently shared a series of images that caught the attention of everyone and her caption seemed extremely apt to go with her attire as she wrote, “You’re not the boss of me… i am”-

As seen Sinha is indeed exuding boss lady vibes as she is dressed in formal attire with long black pants, a formal white shirt and capped off with a chic and suave blazer jacket. Posing for the camera, Sinha made a statement and now.

As known, the actor is currently also geared where her film, Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem just released yesterday on Zee5.