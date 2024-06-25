Sonakshi Sinha shares romantic photos from wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

After a lot of conversation surrounding the topic, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are officially married. The couple kept things under wraps for a long time and even though they were dating each other for almost six years, they never publicly admitted to being together. They would make several public appearances and be each other’s cheerleaders on multiple occasions with their respective projects.

Nevertheless, the couple’s wedding was one to remember, where after having a registered marriage with only close friends and family in attendance, they hosted a grand reception.

Their reception witnessed a huge turnout as well and videos that have been circulating on social media saw how extremely happy and in huge spirits were Sinha and Iqbal as they laughed, danced and enjoyed themselves.

Putting a further stamp on their marriage, Sinha graced everyone with some romantic and dreamy photos from their wedding photoshoot, where they are sporting the same attire they did on their wedding day along with a lovely note.

Her note read, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for

If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is

We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us”-

It was indeed a day to cherish for the couple. Even though there still lies questions about Sinha’s brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha giving their sister’s wedding a miss and how Luv responded to the same by saying he will explain when he can, it is all a happy note for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to begin their married life.