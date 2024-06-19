Sonakshi’s mother Poonam Sinha & brother Luv Sinha unfollow her on Instagram

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot in the next few days but it has been a conversation topic for a while now. Apart from the couple not making any public statements about their upcoming wedding to Sinha’s father and legend, Shatrughan Sinha’s comments on their wedding, everything has been hitting headlines and continues to have uncertainty over proceedings.

On the one hand, the couple seemingly had their bachelor’s and bachelorette celebrations recently; on the other hand, it seems there is some tension brewing in the Sinha household in one way or another. A while ago, one of her Sonakshi’s brothers, Luv Sinha went on to put a cryptic and as per the latest update, he has unfollowed his sister from Instagram.

The report also remarked how Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha has also unfollowed her on Instagram. This has led to speculations on social media of a rift amongst the family. While some people on social media do believe this is reading too much into the matter, the cryptic message by Luv Sinha alongside a photo about ‘questioning choices’ has sparked further discussion.

Earlier, when Luv was asked about Sinha and Iqbal’s wedding, he refused to comment on it stating his absence from Mumbai and further, lack of involvement in the said matter.

As things stand, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will get married on 23rd June 2024.