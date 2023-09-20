Movies | News

Sonu Sood: “I’ve Been Able To Fulfil All The Promises I Made To Bappa”

Sonu Sood can feel Ganpati Bappa’s presence in his life. “It is HIS hand guiding me through my life and career.Today if I am able to help people it is because He wants it to be so. I am a firm believer in destiny.I don’t think anything in life is random. There is a reason why I am here during these pandemic times doing what I am doing,helping in every way that I can to ease the pain of the needy.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
20 Sep,2023 10:28:08
Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood is glowing with joy this Ganesh Chaturthi .“Bappa has guided me to do the right thing. If I’ve been able to help the needy during these turbulent times it is because He willed it.”

Ganesh Chaturthi is the most special time of the year for Sonu. “When I first came to Mumbai I didn’t know much about Ganesh Chaturthi and how to go about celebrating it. That was the first time I went out toAndheri station and bought a small Ganesha idol.I spent the entire night buying the decorations and made all the preparations with my wife and room-mate. I still remember the thrill of putting together all the components of my first Ganpati festival in Mumbai in 2001.It’s been 20 years that I’ve been bringing home the Ganpati .This year too HE is here in our home.”

Sonu has never felt happier. “I am at peace with myself. Because I ‘ve been able to fulfil all the promises I made to Bappa.This year has been extraordinary for me. Bappa has given me the opportunity to reach out to as many people as I can. I pray to HIM that he continues to give me the power and strength to keep bringing smiles to people’s faces. Ganpati Bappa Maurya.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

