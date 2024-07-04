Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Padatik’ is Coming to the Big Screen

Srijit Mukherji – directed movie ‘Padaik’ has no end of excitement among the audience. The film has already been screened at the New York Film Festival. Sreejit won the best screenplay award for the movie. Audiences were eagerly waiting to know the release date of this film until the director revealed it on his social media. Mrinal Sen’s biopic ‘Padatik’ is releasing on August 15. Chanchal Chowdhury will be seen in the role of Mrinal Sen in this film.

In a recent interview on a Bengali News Channel regarding this film, Actor Chanchal Chowdhury said, “Playing the role of Mrinal Sen is an adventure. It takes guts to play this role. Before saying whether I have the courage, and also the competence, to think about it as a third person, I find it incredible. Yet with adventure, a passion for work, had a dream to do this work. I have been following all Srijit’s works and I wanted to work with him. I have been given some books and some videos. That is one thing. But in the inside of the person, the firmness of the person, the heart of the person cannot be seen.These things actually have to be felt.”

Chanchal added, “The audience in Kolkata wants to see my work. Kolkata people love me. The artists of Kolkata want me to work here too. It is very fortunate for me. It starts with Srijit’s hands. Hope it will be great. ”

The actor’s look from the film got much appreciation from the industry and also from fans. Manami Ghosh will be seen in the role of Mrinal Sen’s wife in this film. Jitu Kamal will be seen as Satyajit Ray. Korak Samant, Samrat Chakraborty, etc. will be seen in other roles. The film is produced by Big Screen Production House.