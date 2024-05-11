‘Srikanth’ Box-Office Day 1: Opens better than recent releases; collects over 2 crore

The past month has been an absolute lull for Bollywood where no film managed to make any impact at the box office, let alone being blockbusters.

This gave a new lease of life to earlier releases like Madgaon Express and Crew, especially the former, who recently completed 50 days at the theaters and has garnered over 36 crores now.

But starting off on a rather encouraging note, Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne has done reasonably well.

On its first day, the film has managed to earn Rs 2.41 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film has indeed performed much better than the recent string of releases. It witnessed an overall occupancy of 12.14% in India on the day of its release, with most people catching the night show in theatres. In Mumbai, where there were 484 shows, the occupancy stood at 13.25%. In Delhi and NCR with 763 shows, the occupancy witnessed was 12%.

Srikanth might have had a decent start but will need to gain a lot of momentum in the weekend to achieve a respectable total and expect a good run ahead.

As known, Srikanth is the inspiring real-life story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired man who became the first international blind student in Management Science at the Sloan School of Management of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and then went on to become the founder of Bollant Industries.