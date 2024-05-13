‘Srikanth’ Box-Office Day 3: The Rajkummar Rao starrer has a fantastic weekend

After a promising start at the box office on Friday, the Rajkummar Rao-led film, Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne managed to capitalise on it and only get better over the weekend. The film garnered almost double the amount it did on Day 2 taking its 2-day total to almost 6.5 crores which already was a decent number.

All eyes were on Sunday and just how much growth it witnessed and will it be enough for the film to sustain. To everyone’s surprise, the film managed to have a fantastic Sunday as well. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grabbed 5.50 crore on Sunday, thus taking its domestic total to a great 11.95 crores.

The film recorded an overall 25.59 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the evening shows witnessing the highest turnout at 36.42 per cent. The morning show saw 14.58 per cent, the night shows saw 22.87 per cent, and the afternoon shows saw a respectable footfall at 28.50 per cent.

This is great news for Rao as well, who hasn’t had a good run at the box office for a while now. Also, owing to the film being based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, the film performed well in Hyderabad as well with 27.50 percent occuapnacy across 148 screens.

For the uninitiated, Srikanth is about Srikanth Bolla, who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, also features Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and Jameel Khan in key roles.