SRK starrer ‘Jawan’ collects massive 75 crores on its debut day

In a historic milestone for the Indian film industry, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has once again shattered records with the release of his latest cinematic masterpiece, “Jawan.” This magnum opus, directed by the acclaimed Atlee and featuring a stellar cast including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has set a new benchmark by achieving the largest opening ever for a Hindi-language movie.

According to industry monitor Sacnilk, “Jawan” made an astonishing entry into the annals of Indian cinema, amassing an eye-popping Rs 75 crore on its debut day. What’s even more impressive is that this colossal figure is divided between the Hindi version, which accounted for approximately Rs 65 crore, and the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions, contributing an additional Rs 10 crore to the film’s monumental success, as mentioned in The Indian Express.

This remarkable achievement not only cements “Jawan” as the highest-grossing Hindi film on its debut day but also propels it into the elite league as the first movie to cross the coveted Rs 60 crore milestone on its initial release. The movie’s strategic release, coinciding with the festival of Janamashtmi, undoubtedly played a pivotal role in driving these unprecedented box office numbers. And with the weekend on the horizon, industry experts are anticipating that “Jawan” will continue its triumphant march towards setting new records.

Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed king of Bollywood, had previously set a high bar with his film “Pathaan,” which opened at Rs 57 crore. However, “Pathaan” later surged to a staggering Rs 70 crore on its second day, ultimately grossing a jaw-dropping Rs 543 crore in total—an achievement that “Jawan” is now poised to challenge. Meanwhile, “Gadar 2” looms on the horizon, currently hovering around the Rs 510 crore mark, adding a captivating element of competition to the box office race.

Breaking down the statistics, Sacnilk reports that “Jawan” boasted an opening day occupancy rate of 58% across India, with night shows reaching an impressive 69% occupancy and morning shows recording 54% occupancy, all focusing on the Hindi version, which was thoughtfully screened in South Indian states. Chennai emerged as the undisputed leader among Indian cities, recording the highest occupancy rate at a remarkable 81%. Mumbai, the heart of Bollywood, followed closely with a steady 55% occupancy throughout the day, while the NCR region exhibited a slightly higher rate at 60%. In a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s universal appeal, cities like Hyderabad and Kolkata also displayed strong showings, with occupancies of 75% and 73%, respectively.

As “Jawan” continues to enthral audiences across the nation, it’s clear that Shah Rukh Khan’s cinematic reign remains unchallenged, and this latest triumph is yet another jewel in his illustrious crown.