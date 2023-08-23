SRK starrer 'Jawan' gets U/A certified by CBFC, deets inside

Euphoria is reaching a fever pitch as the highly anticipated action drama, “Jawan,” featuring the King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, is all geared up to hit theaters with a grand release on September 7, 2023. The film has generated immense buzz, and overseas advance bookings are a testament to the immense anticipation. Renowned director Atlee, known for his knack for delivering entertaining blockbusters, is at the helm of this project, adding to the excitement among movie enthusiasts who are eager to see the Bollywood Baadshah under Atlee’s direction.

Recently, “Jawan” successfully completed its censor formalities, securing a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film boasts a substantial runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes, following Atlee’s tradition of crafting lengthy yet engaging narratives, as mentioned in 123 Telugu. Much speculation surrounds the film’s action sequences, and fans can hardly wait to witness the visual spectacle on the big screen, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The star-studded cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others in pivotal roles, adding to the film’s allure. Notably, “Jawan” marks the Bollywood debut of Anirudh, and the movie is backed by the production prowess of Gauri Khan. Audiences beyond the Hindi-speaking world will also get to enjoy the film, as it is set to release in Telugu and Tamil languages, further expanding its reach and appeal.

Mark your calendars for September 7, 2023, as “Jawan” promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience that fans of action-packed drama won’t want to miss.