ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

SRK starrer 'Jawan' gets U/A certified by CBFC, deets inside

Recently, "Jawan" successfully completed its censor formalities, securing a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film boasts a substantial runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes, following Atlee's tradition of crafting lengthy yet engaging narratives

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Aug,2023 13:04:45
SRK starrer 'Jawan' gets U/A certified by CBFC, deets inside 844931

Euphoria is reaching a fever pitch as the highly anticipated action drama, “Jawan,” featuring the King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, is all geared up to hit theaters with a grand release on September 7, 2023. The film has generated immense buzz, and overseas advance bookings are a testament to the immense anticipation. Renowned director Atlee, known for his knack for delivering entertaining blockbusters, is at the helm of this project, adding to the excitement among movie enthusiasts who are eager to see the Bollywood Baadshah under Atlee’s direction.

Recently, “Jawan” successfully completed its censor formalities, securing a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film boasts a substantial runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes, following Atlee’s tradition of crafting lengthy yet engaging narratives, as mentioned in 123 Telugu. Much speculation surrounds the film’s action sequences, and fans can hardly wait to witness the visual spectacle on the big screen, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The star-studded cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others in pivotal roles, adding to the film’s allure. Notably, “Jawan” marks the Bollywood debut of Anirudh, and the movie is backed by the production prowess of Gauri Khan. Audiences beyond the Hindi-speaking world will also get to enjoy the film, as it is set to release in Telugu and Tamil languages, further expanding its reach and appeal.

Mark your calendars for September 7, 2023, as “Jawan” promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience that fans of action-packed drama won’t want to miss.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844924
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to
Actions directors across the world roped in on Jawan to design spectacular action sequences 844733
Actions directors across the world roped in on Jawan to design spectacular action sequences
Advance bookings opening for JAWAN 844283
Advance bookings opening for JAWAN
Vivek Agnihotri calls out Shah Rukh Khan for ruining Bollywood’s identity, read 843937
Vivek Agnihotri calls out Shah Rukh Khan for ruining Bollywood’s identity, read
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan wall art created in front of Mannat by talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans 843333
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan wall art created in front of Mannat by talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans
Sunfeast announces Shah Rukh Khan the King of Fantasy as the new Brand Ambassador for Dark Fantasy 842997
Sunfeast announces Shah Rukh Khan the King of Fantasy as the new Brand Ambassador for Dark Fantasy
Latest Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad's cries bring Sahiba back to life 844928
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad’s cries bring Sahiba back to life
In Pic: Varun Dhawan sets internet ablaze as his chiselled abs 844896
In Pic: Varun Dhawan sets internet ablaze as his chiselled abs
My most memorable trip was to Phi Phi Islands, in Thailand: Armaan Sandhu 844921
My most memorable trip was to Phi Phi Islands, in Thailand: Armaan Sandhu
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir attacks Akshay for humiliating Prachi 844918
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir attacks Akshay for humiliating Prachi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir suffers from depression 844917
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir suffers from depression
Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics 844892
Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics
Read Latest News