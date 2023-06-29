Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Devendra Fadnavis reveals latest status, read all details here

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 Jun,2023 11:17:31
Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest and most talented individuals that we have had in the Hindi entertainment industry. The kind of journey that he had in the professional space was indeed phenomenal and inspiring to the core. He was an extremely intelligent individual who had his heart and mind in the right place. Right from childhood, he was always very hardworking and talented and well, that’s why, he eventually ended up achieving everything that he did and how. As far as the entertainment industry is concerned ladies and gentlemen, he started his career as an actor in the TV industry and slowly and steadily, expanded his wings and portfolio in B-Town. For the unversed, making this smooth transition from TV to movies was no easy task but he certainly held his composure and managed to achieve everything he could courtesy of his efforts. He unfortunately passed away in the year 2020 on 14th June and well, ever since then, there’s been an element of mystery around his death.

Know the latest important update about Sushant Singh Rajput and his death:

So, what’s the latest important update coming from his end? As per reports in Times Of India, the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has revealed a big update. He revealed about the CBI probe and also revealed that the credibility of the evidence associated with the case is being examined and the investigation is currently underway. He revealed,

“At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police,” Fadnavis told Republic.

He further added,

“Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage.”

Well, what’s your take and opinion on this folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

