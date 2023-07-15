ADVERTISEMENT
Tajdar Amrohi raises concerns over Kriti Sanon playing the iconic ‘Meena Kumari’ in biopic, says ‘should avoid’

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is set to make his directorial debut with a biopic on Meena Kumari, and reports suggest that Kriti Sanon has been chosen to portray the iconic actress on screen.

Kriti Sanon, the immensely talented actress in the entertainment industry, has been making waves with her recent announcement of launching her own production house, Blue Butterfly Films. However, it is her potential role as the late legendary actress Meena Kumari that has been generating significant buzz. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is set to make his directorial debut with a biopic on Meena Kumari, and reports suggest that Kriti Sanon has been chosen to portray the iconic actress on screen.

In response to this news, Tajdar Amrohi, son of the late filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, expressed his reservations about Kriti Sanon taking on the role of Meena Kumari. In an interview with ETimes, Tajdar stated, “She is a good actress, but she should avoid the role to keep her reputation intact.” His comments indicate a concern about preserving Meena Kumari’s legacy and the potential challenges of portraying such an iconic figure.

It is worth noting that an official biopic on Meena Kumari is already in the works, with the involvement and consent of Tajdar Amrohi. When asked about the current status of the film, Tajdar hinted at an impending major announcement, fuelling further anticipation among fans and industry insiders.

As discussions around Kriti Sanon’s potential portrayal of Meena Kumari continue, opinions remain divided. While Kriti’s acting prowess is widely acknowledged, the challenge of stepping into the shoes of an iconic actress like Meena Kumari raises questions about maintaining the authenticity and reverence of the late star’s persona.

