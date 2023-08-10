ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Thalaivaa Rajinikanth Starrer 'Jailer' Hit Theatres, Fans Go Insane

Rajinikanth, the superstar of South cinema, makes a comeback with Jailed on screen, which hit theatres on 10th August. Check out fans' insane reaction to the release

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Aug,2023 12:52:50
Thalaivaa Rajinikanth Starrer 'Jailer' Hit Theatres, Fans Go Insane 841867

South superstar Rajinikanth‘s much-awaited comedy action ‘Jailer’ hit theatres on 10th August. After two years of break, Thalaivaa marks his come on the big screen with this action film. And his fans celebrated his comeback outside the theatres in Chennai. In contrast, in Tamil and Kerala, theatres were full on Thursday to witness Rajinikanth’s thriller action.

Fans Reaction

Many fans were seen outside the theatres early morning while many pushed doors to rush to the theatres. However, a Japanese couple’s love for the star caught our attention amidst everyone’s enthusiasm. Reportedly the Japanese couple has traveled from Osaka in, Japan to Chennai to watch Rajinikanth’s recently released Jailer.

Rajinikanth fan club leader Yasuda Hidetoshi from Japan told the PTI, “To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai.”

Watch Fans Celebrating Rajinikanth’s Comeback Outside Theatres.

The action-packed ‘Jailer’ is a multi-starrer film that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in key roles. As per the media reports, the film has earned 12.8 crores from advance booking, selling 6 lakh tickets.

The craze among the audience is so high that the workplaces in Chennai and Bengaluru declared holidays on the 10th of August. Rajinikanth makes a comeback after his last role in the 2021 movie Annatthe. However, the film didn’t meet up the expectations even with the presence of the stars.

What’s your reaction to this? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Chennai And Bengaluru Offices Shut For Rajinikanth's Jailer 841465
Chennai And Bengaluru Offices Shut For Rajinikanth’s Jailer
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate 839483
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director 835374
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director
Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833198
Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth
Watch: Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s chemistry on fire in new song sequence ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Jailer 831393
Watch: Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s chemistry on fire in new song sequence ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Jailer
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics? 818535
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics?
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi avoids meeting Jahaan 841903
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi avoids meeting Jahaan
Harmanpreet Singh's heroics lead India to dominant 4-0 victory over Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy 841882
Harmanpreet Singh’s heroics lead India to dominant 4-0 victory over Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy
Pankaj Tripathi opens up on censor board's 'Adults Only' certificate for OMG 2, read 841880
Pankaj Tripathi opens up on censor board’s ‘Adults Only’ certificate for OMG 2, read
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Akshay being sole guardian of Khushi 841827
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Akshay being sole guardian of Khushi
Yoga soothes mind, body and soul: Ranveer Singh Malik 841691
Yoga soothes mind, body and soul: Ranveer Singh Malik
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life 841824
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life
Read Latest News