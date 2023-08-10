Thalaivaa Rajinikanth Starrer 'Jailer' Hit Theatres, Fans Go Insane

South superstar Rajinikanth‘s much-awaited comedy action ‘Jailer’ hit theatres on 10th August. After two years of break, Thalaivaa marks his come on the big screen with this action film. And his fans celebrated his comeback outside the theatres in Chennai. In contrast, in Tamil and Kerala, theatres were full on Thursday to witness Rajinikanth’s thriller action.

Fans Reaction

Many fans were seen outside the theatres early morning while many pushed doors to rush to the theatres. However, a Japanese couple’s love for the star caught our attention amidst everyone’s enthusiasm. Reportedly the Japanese couple has traveled from Osaka in, Japan to Chennai to watch Rajinikanth’s recently released Jailer.

Rajinikanth fan club leader Yasuda Hidetoshi from Japan told the PTI, “To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai.”

Watch Fans Celebrating Rajinikanth’s Comeback Outside Theatres.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Fans offer milk to superstar Rajinikanth's poster, celebrate outside theatres across Chennai, on the release of his film 'Jailer' pic.twitter.com/c1z4bSmJRR — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

The action-packed ‘Jailer’ is a multi-starrer film that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in key roles. As per the media reports, the film has earned 12.8 crores from advance booking, selling 6 lakh tickets.

VIDEO | A Japanese couple has travelled from Osaka to Chennai, Tamil Nadu to watch Rajinikanth's new film 'Jailer'. "To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," says Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader, Japan. pic.twitter.com/04ACrc4Q5c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023

The craze among the audience is so high that the workplaces in Chennai and Bengaluru declared holidays on the 10th of August. Rajinikanth makes a comeback after his last role in the 2021 movie Annatthe. However, the film didn’t meet up the expectations even with the presence of the stars.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of superstar Rajinikanth celebrate outside theatres across Chennai, on the release of his film 'Jailer' pic.twitter.com/N8qa44ytHB — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

