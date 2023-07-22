“The gender politics of that film was all wrong,” Karan Johar on his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar‘s recent candid admission about the gender politics in his debut film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” has left fans and film enthusiasts intrigued. Despite being an all-time favorite, Karan openly criticized the movie for propagating incorrect gender dynamics and acknowledging that he has grown as an individual since then. While promoting his much-awaited directorial venture “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,” he candidly discussed the flaws in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” pointing out the surface-level portrayal of its characters. As fans eagerly await the release of his upcoming film, the buzz around Karan’s directorial comeback is soaring high, with audiences excited to witness his evolved storytelling and cinematic brilliance on the big screen once again.

Karan Johar says that he’s grown up

As quoted by The Indian Express, he said, “I feel like I have grown as an individual, The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong. It is propagating incorrect gender politics, there is a lot of surfacesness in that film. Of course, there is nostalgia so you love it, but you don’t scratch the surface of the film and see that what Rahul is doing is actually not what I would want all the Rahuls in the audience, or all the boys in general, to do,”

He added, “Rahul was saying all kinds of wrong things. He said, ‘Hum ek bar pyaar karte hai (We fall in love once)’, but he got in love twice. He said, ‘Hum ek bar shaadi karte hai (We marry once),’ he got married twice. He was contradicting himself throughout the film.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.