ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

“The gender politics of that film was all wrong,” Karan Johar on his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar's recent candid admission about the gender politics in his debut film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" has left fans and film enthusiasts intrigued. Read below to know what he said.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jul,2023 20:04:00
“The gender politics of that film was all wrong,” Karan Johar on his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 836390

Karan Johar‘s recent candid admission about the gender politics in his debut film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” has left fans and film enthusiasts intrigued. Despite being an all-time favorite, Karan openly criticized the movie for propagating incorrect gender dynamics and acknowledging that he has grown as an individual since then. While promoting his much-awaited directorial venture “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,” he candidly discussed the flaws in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” pointing out the surface-level portrayal of its characters. As fans eagerly await the release of his upcoming film, the buzz around Karan’s directorial comeback is soaring high, with audiences excited to witness his evolved storytelling and cinematic brilliance on the big screen once again.

Karan Johar says that he’s grown up

As quoted by The Indian Express, he said, “I feel like I have grown as an individual, The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong. It is propagating incorrect gender politics, there is a lot of surfacesness in that film. Of course, there is nostalgia so you love it, but you don’t scratch the surface of the film and see that what Rahul is doing is actually not what I would want all the Rahuls in the audience, or all the boys in general, to do,”

He added, “Rahul was saying all kinds of wrong things. He said, ‘Hum ek bar pyaar karte hai (We fall in love once)’, but he got in love twice. He said, ‘Hum ek bar shaadi karte hai (We marry once),’ he got married twice. He was contradicting himself throughout the film.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani…. Will Be Shown To Adi Chopra First 836136
Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani…. Will Be Shown To Adi Chopra First
Breaking: Karan Johar Turns "Student of the Year" into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead 835314
Breaking: Karan Johar Turns “Student of the Year” into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’ 835258
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4 835037
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4
Netizens compare Shanaya Kapoor’s south debut ‘Vrushabha’ with Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’, praise latter 834502
Netizens compare Shanaya Kapoor’s south debut ‘Vrushabha’ with Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’, praise latter
Karan Johar Makes Dharmendra Emote To His Old Song 834463
Karan Johar Makes Dharmendra Emote To His Old Song
Latest Stories
Monalisa Turns Sparkling In Skirt And Blouse; Meera Deosthale Feels The Heat 836180
Monalisa Turns Sparkling In Skirt And Blouse; Meera Deosthale Feels The Heat
Dussehra 2023: Nandamuri Balakrishna Returns in 'Bhagavanth Kesari' with Stellar Cast 836316
Dussehra 2023: Nandamuri Balakrishna Returns in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ with Stellar Cast
Niti Taylor And Parth Samthaan Celebrate 9 Years Of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan With Gang; Check Pics 836329
Niti Taylor And Parth Samthaan Celebrate 9 Years Of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan With Gang; Check Pics
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav get into a war of words 836281
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav get into a war of words
Ashnoor Kaur Goes Stylish In Cool Top And Shorts; Calls It College Fit 836324
Ashnoor Kaur Goes Stylish In Cool Top And Shorts; Calls It College Fit
I am totally opposite to Mandira Kashyap in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Parineeta Borthakur 836307
I am totally opposite to Mandira Kashyap in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Parineeta Borthakur
Read Latest News