Tiger 3: Salman Khan Unveils 'Pehli Jhalak' Of First Song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' With Katrina Kaif

One of the most awaited action spy films, Tiger 3, is all set to thrill the audience next month. Before the film’s release, Salman Khan unveiled the film’s first song look on his social media handle. Let’s check it out.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 First Song Look

On Thursday afternoon, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and unveiled the first look of the upcoming song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.’ In the first look, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif can be seen in fierce avatars as they pose.

The actor looks dashing in a black shirt with white dots around his shoulder. He pairs it with matching black pants. In contrast, the black glasses in his structured beard face look captivating. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif looks hot in a red bralette top paired with white shorts. She adds an extra dose of glamour with a colorful fur crop shrug. Her hair is styled in a high ponytail, and minimal makeup and long evil eye earrings look stunning. At the same time, the thigh-high red boots look fiery.

Sharing this first look of the first song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Salman Khan, also reveals that this is the first song by Arijit Singh for his film. Further reveals the release date of the song, 23 October 2023.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is another spy film by Yash Raj Films. The upcoming action film will be released in three languages: Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. And this time, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in the film as an antagonist. It will hit the theatres this Diwali on 12 November 2023.

