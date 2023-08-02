Tota Roy Choudhury who played Alia’s father in RRPK gets emotional after Mahesh Bhatt goes all praises for him

Tota Roy Choudhury, the versatile actor, is on cloud nine after receiving overwhelming praise for his performance in Karan Johar’s movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ His phone has been buzzing non-stop with calls from friends, peers, and well-wishers, all lauding his stellar act in the film. However, one call in particular left him deeply moved and emotional. The call came from none other than renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Tota shared how Mahesh Bhatt’s words touched his heart. Bhatt expressed his admiration for Tota’s performance and revealed that his character Chandan had left a lasting impact on him, haunting him throughout the night. Bhatt praised Tota’s portrayal of classical dance moves and the way he held his dignity even amidst tears. Before ending the call, Bhatt imparted a touching piece of advice, saying, “I hope what I said can keep you warm.” Tota couldn’t help but be teary-eyed at this heartfelt gesture and will forever cherish these encouraging words from the industry stalwart.

Tota’s performance in a particular scene with Ranveer Singh, where he discusses his childhood and passion for Kathak, has garnered immense love and accolades. This scene leads to the famous ‘Dola re dola’ sequence, which has been highly acclaimed by both audiences and fellow members of the film industry. Esteemed personalities like Abhishek Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Kajol, Vidya Balan, and Anurag Kashyap have all reached out to Tota to express their admiration for his remarkable performance. Anurag Kashyap, in particular, highlighted the powerful impact of the ‘Dola re dola’ sequence.

Tota Roy Choudhury’s portrayal in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has undoubtedly left an indelible mark, and he continues to bask in the glory of this cherished moment in his career. With accolades pouring in from all corners, Tota’s talent and dedication to his craft have truly shone through in this unforgettable performance.

