South superstar Mohanlal is one of the most loved and admired superstars that we have in the country at present. The man has been on top of his game when it comes to content and work for the longest time in the Indian entertainment industry and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from his end manages to grab a lot of love and attention from the fans. Despite not having done too much work in Hindi cinema, Mohanlal has always had a Pan-India audience and we love it. Just around the time when some Bollywood celebs landed up in Jaisalmer for the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Mohanlal too arrived in the city. He, however came to be a part of a special shoot with Rajinikanth for Jailer.

Amidst all this, seems like not just the arrival time, even the time of return for both Mohanlal and the other Bollywood actors happened to be the same. Well, that’s why, both Mohanlal and Bollywood’s ‘movie maverick’ aka Karan Johar shared the same flight and caught up for a fun conversation. The picture of the two is going viral everywhere and we love it. See below folks –

Well, what's your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Absolutely amazing and sensational for real, ain't it?