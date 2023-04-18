Saif Ali Khan is one of the most admired and popular superstars that we have in the country. The man has been a part of the entertainment space for more than 25 years and well, with every passing year, he’s only focused on getting bigger and better in his field of art and craft. His fans love him wholeheartedly and well, that’s why, they were all looking forward to having an update around #NTR30.

Saif Ali Khan joins Jr. NTR for #NTR30 shoot:

Well, finally the moment is here that you all were waiting for. Saif Ali Khan has joined the cast of ‘NTR 30’ and his first picture with Jr. NTR is going viral everywhere on social media. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, ain’t it? Brilliant, right folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com