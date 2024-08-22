Urvashi Rautela hits back at media for reporting her injury in a laughable way

Actor Urvashi Rautela managed to catch the headlines time and again, which are for the right and wrong reasons both. Yesterday, as one would remember, Rautela posted a video on her Instagram account which showed her finger to be bleeding and furthermore, also having an oxygen mask in a room.

As soon as she posted this, Rautela was flooded with a huge blend of comments which included some die-hard fans showing genuine concern and being worried about her, while several others went on to troll her for making a deal out of a small injury and even remarking that who goes through a medical procedure for such a small injury.

Even an array of media portals went on to remark and post about this in a way that seemed derogatory to her.

Hence, addressing this by sharing a screenshot, Rautela wrote, “Rape! I am deeply disappointed by the Indian media’s response which instead of offering wishes for a speedy recovery, crosses all lines. Such egregious insensitivity perpetuates an escalating culture of disrespect, serving as a foundational catalyst for the continued occurence of heinous acts like rape within our society-

On a parallel note, Rautela had a theatrical release in the form of Ghuspaithiya two weeks ago.