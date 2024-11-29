Varun Dhawan grooves with Mrunal Thakur, Avneet Kaur & more at ‘Citadel: Honey Success bash

The success bash for Citadel: Honey Bunny was recently held, marking a major milestone for the show, which has consistently ranked among Prime Video’s top five most-viewed originals for several weeks. Leading man Varun Dhawan was present at the event, alongside several other notable names from the industry.

Social media has since been abuzz with videos capturing Varun in high spirits, enjoying the evening with his fellow actors and guests. In one clip, Varun is seen dancing to Nain Mattaka, a track from his upcoming film Baby John. Joining him on the dance floor is Wamiqa Gabbi, who co-stars with him in the same movie. Actress and influencer Avneet Kaur also makes an appearance in the video, matching steps with the group.

Another video from the event shows Varun dancing to the iconic song Oonchi Hai Building alongside actress Mrunal Thakur. In yet another clip, Avneet Kaur and singer Zara Khan are seen grooving with Varun, adding to the lively atmosphere of the evening.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC7y09DtE81/

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC7xfehtBO4/

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC7wiLiTZzb/

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC7vl7-z5bx/

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC7uWgLzYl4/

The event highlighted not just the success of Citadel: Honey Bunny, but also the camaraderie among its cast and others in attendance. The series has been a significant achievement for Prime Video, and the celebratory bash provided the perfect opportunity for everyone involved to unwind and revel in its success.

As fans continue to share and enjoy these glimpses from the celebration, the buzz around Varun’s upcoming projects, including Baby John, only seems to be growing.