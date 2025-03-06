Varun Dhawan’s Cute Birthday Note For Janhvi Kapoor, Drops Mushy Pic From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari

Today is Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor’s 28th birthday. Making this even more special, co-star Varun Dhawan penned a cute birthday note, wishing the actress as she gets a year older. With the cute and short note, he dropped a mushy pic from their upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari. This is the first time Varun and Janhvi are paired opposite each other, but earlier, they won hearts with their chemistry in the film Bawaal in 2023.

Varun dropped a photo featuring himself with Janhvi. The actor romantically held Janhvi in his arms, creating a filmy glimpse that is indeed true. The backdrop of a city view and beautiful blue sky made this picture look like a priceless moment. Flashing their huge smiles in the mushy picture, the duo left fans in awe with their chemistry and increased anticipation for the upcoming film.

On the other hand, Varun penned a cute wish in a short note, writing, “Happy birthday tulsi. Love sunny.” Witnessing Varun and Janhvi’s chemistry and bond, fans couldn’t resist commenting. One user anticipated the release of their upcoming film, while the other asked the date of release of their new song, hinting at the craze about this duo among the audience.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari is an upcoming Hindi film by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Film. The romance-comedy is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has directed films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, and others. The film also casts Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul.