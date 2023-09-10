Vicky Kaushal opens up if his family putting pressure on him and Katrina Kaif to give the ‘good news’

Vicky Kaushal opened up about the constant speculation surrounding his and Katrina Kaif’s plans to start a family. The couple, who tied the knot nearly two years ago, has been at the center of pregnancy rumors, with fans eagerly awaiting any ‘good news.’

Addressing the persistent queries about whether his family is exerting any pressure on him and Katrina to embrace parenthood, Vicky Kaushal had some reassuring words. He mentioned that his family members are incredibly understanding and supportive, emphasizing that no one is putting any undue pressure on the couple. Vicky described his family as “very cool people,” suggesting that they are letting the couple make their own decisions about when to expand their family.

He also added in another interview, on working with Katrina Kaif in a movie, saying, “I keep saying that if we get any film, then the characters should also be such that we are playing to our strengths. Where I will be the silent guy, you be the talkative person and we are coming together. So I think we will go in sync with what works for us. But I have told her that on that film’s set, there will be two directors for me. Because one director will be there on set and then one director will come back home and tell them that this was not right and that was wrong.” As quoted by Filmfare.