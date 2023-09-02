Viral Video! Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad go on day out with Hrehaan and Hridaan

Hrithik Roshan and his partner, Saba Azad, were spotted enjoying dinner in Mumbai on a Friday night. Accompanying them for this special evening were Hrithik’s two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. The paparazzi captured the entire family as they arrived at the renowned Hakkasan restaurant in the city.

Hrithik Roshan, who has always been a stunner when it comes to fashion, opted for a white T-shirt, khaki trousers, and a pair of white footwear for the occasion. Saba Azad exuded elegance in a stylish blue dress, complemented by a pair of sneakers. The young duo, Hrehaan and Hridaan, looked dapper themselves. Hrehaan donned a black T-shirt paired with charcoal pants, while Hridaan sported white tee and grey trousers. Both youngsters rounded off their looks with white shoes.

The family made their entrance together, displaying a strong and close family bond as they walked side by side into the restaurant. Have a look at the video here:

Hrithik and Saba were seen affectionately holding hands, outside the restaurant, that garnered a lot of attention from their fans. Interestingly, the couple exited separately from their sons, who made their own way out. Before departing in their vehicle, Hrithik exchanged a friendly farewell with the paparazzi, mouthing a casual ‘bye.’

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s relationship

Whispers of a budding romance between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad first surfaced when they were spotted sharing a cozy dinner date in February of the previous year. The intrigue deepened when Saba Azad became a part of Hrithik’s family gathering, fueling further speculation about the nature of their relationship. All doubts and conjectures regarding their bond were effectively put to rest when the couple made a public appearance hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration in May last year.