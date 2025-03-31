Vivek Oberoi’s Name Resurfaces in Karrm Developers Scam as ED Seizes Assets Worth Rs 19 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai has taken action in an ongoing money laundering investigation, attaching assets valued at ₹19.61 crore. The seized properties, both movable and immovable, are linked to directors, associated entities, and others involved in the case.

The probe revolves around Karrm Developers, a real estate firm accused of financial mismanagement in its housing ventures. The company marketed residential projects aimed at lower-middle-class buyers but failed to deliver on its commitments, leaving thousands of homebuyers in distress.

In December 2023, the Bombay High Court raised concerns over the Maharashtra Police’s handling of the matter, pointing to large-scale irregularities. The controversy also involved Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who had promoted several housing projects under the Karrm banner. These included developments in Shahpur and Palghar, which attracted thousands of buyers due to their promise of affordable housing.

Investigators claim that Karrm Infrastructure misrepresented agricultural land as suitable for residential projects to attract investments. Authorities allege that the company used forged documents, misleading buyers into believing that the projects were legally approved and viable. This resulted in financial losses for over 11,500 individuals who invested in the schemes.

The recent ED action has reignited discussions around the case, with affected buyers calling for stricter measures against those involved. Many are also hopeful that the attached assets could provide a pathway to recovering their losses.

Amid the legal developments, Vivek Oberoi remains engaged in his acting career. He recently praised L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, following his well-received portrayal of an antagonist in the original film.