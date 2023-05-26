Watch: Did Salman Khan Brutally Ignore Vicky Kaushal? Viral Video Shocks Fans

Salman Khan is one of the finest and most popular superstars in the country. His swag and fan following know no limits and that's why, anything and everything that he does from his end wins hearts. Check out the latest happening at her end

Salman Khan aka Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan is someone who doesn’t need any introduction. The man has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, that’s why, his fan following and loyal legion of fans continue to shower him with love and affection all the time irrespective of his box office success and stardom. Today, Salman Khan has reached that stage of his professional career where anything and everything that he does manages to win hearts. His fandom is certainly not dependent on the box office success that he gets and well, that in itself speaks volumes of the kind of popularity that he commands among his fans and admirers. Whenever he makes a public appearance, internet simply goes bananas and bonkers for real.

Check out this latest video of Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal from IIFA:

One actor in the Indian film industry who’s always had massive amount of respect for Salman Khan is Vicky Kaushal. Whenever Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal have met, they have always ensured that they meet and greet each other with respect. This time too, it was a similar scene. However, after a video went viral on internet, fans speculated that when Vicky Kaushal apparently tried shaking hands with Salman Khan, he didn’t. However, going by the video, it appears that due to the crowd over there, there was very little space for Salman and Vicky to actually shake hands. Bhaijaan however did speak to Vicky and Vicky too spoke to him as evident on camera. Come check out –

No matter who you are, you have to clear the path when Tiger is on his way. The persona of #SalmanKhan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pRSB7iwQ82 — MASS (@Freak4Salman) May 25, 2023

Well, after going through this video and seeing it multiple times ladies and gentlemen, we are now confident of the fact that both Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal actually greeted each other nicely and spoke to each other, contrary to the rumours and speculations that’s been built around the same. Well, what’s your take and opinion on this folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com