Salman Khan, a Bollywood actor, was once more the target of a death threat email. A close friend of the actor had received an email that alluded to a recent interview by the imprisoned criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, in which he stated that his life’s ambition was to assassinate the actor.

Concerning the threat email sent to Salman Khan, the Mumbai Police have filed a case against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Meanwhile, security around Salman Khan’s home has been tightened due to new threats against the Bollywood star.

After receiving frightening threats, the Mumbai police have increased protection in front of actor Salman Khan’s home. The IPC sections 506(2), 120(b), and 34 were used by the Bandra police to file a case. Police have charged gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and Rohit Garg, who are now in jail, mailing threatening notes to actor Salman Khan’s office.

Source – Times Of India