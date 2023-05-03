Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets angry at fan for trying to forcibly click selfie, see video

Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is one person who truly needs no introduction. The man has been on top of his game in the Hindi entertainment industry for many years and well, his success is truly inspiring for one and all. Innumerable people all over the world love Shah Rukh Khan for being the person that he is and well, we are all truly aware of it and how. For more than 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan has been on top of his game in the entertainment space and well, we have truly loved every bit of it and how.

Check out this new viral video of Shah Rukh Khan where he apparently got angry at a fan for trying to click a selfie with him:

Shah Rukh Khan being the superstar that he is travels to different destinations all over the globe. After finishing his work commitments, King Khan finally returned to Mumbai and looked absolutely stunning and sensational in his black tshirt and black jacket outfit. While everything was going nice and smooth, a fan apparently tried to invade his personal space and in the process, he perhaps made the Badshah of Bollywood a little angry. As visible from the video going viral, King Khan is seen uncomfortable with the forceful selfie and it is certainly a big giveaway that even stars should get their private space when they require. See video below folks –

Work Front:

After the gigantic success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan movie alongside Nayanthara that’s directed by Atlee. How excited are you all for it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com