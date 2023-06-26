When Karan Johar Preferred Mr India To His Father’s Film

Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar was a leading producer in the 1970s and 80s. However in the 1980 he lost a lot of money producing big-budget disasters such as Mahesh Bhatt’s Gumrah (starring Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt) and Duplicate(featuring Shah Rukh Khan).

But Yash Johar’s biggest setback and the one that wiped him out financially was Muqaddar Ka Faisla featuring a sprawling starcast of Raj Kumar, Raj Babbar, Rakhee Gulzar, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Tina Munim.Released in 1987, it was a massive debacle.

Making things worse for Yash Johar was his own son Karan.

“Even I refused to see Muqaddar Ka Faisla! Mr India was released during the same week.I made it very clear that under no circumstance was I going to miss Mr India to see Muqaddar Ka Faisla. My father was disappointed . I could see it on his face. But at 16, you are only interested in doing what you want to do.Even the next day after I picked Mr India over my father’s film, I went to see B Subhash’s Dance Dance,” recalls Karan.

Muqaddar Ka Faisla wiped out the finances of Dharma Production.

In 1998 Karan Johar revived his father’s production house.

“When Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became such a hit I was so happy to see that smile back on my father’s face. It was the proudest moment of my life,” recalls Karan emotionally.