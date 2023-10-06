Movies | News

When Sridevi Went Japanese For English Vinglish

The screen diva’s producer-husband Boney Kapoor had agreed to let the film’s producers Eros International use footage of Sridevi from his mammoth 1993 production Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja dressed as a traditional Japanese woman in a kimono and with makeup that made her look strikingly Japanese.

Author: Subhash K Jha
06 Oct,2023 11:19:20
Sridevi’s comeback film English Vinglish was released in Japan in May 2014 in Japanese.And we aren’t talking about the original film being subtitled in Japanese. So we got to hear Sridevi speaking Japanese on screen for the first time.

Recalls Boney Kapoor, “ There was a section in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja where Sri was dressed up as Japanese girl. She looked so authentic as a Japanese that I offered to let the producers use those images of Sri to promote the film’s Japanese release.”

Sridevi was ecstatic about the impact that English Vinglish made globally. “After being widely released in Germany , Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and now in Japan there surely is reason to feel proud and elated. It’s very heartening to see the film reach out to different countries and different groups of people.”

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

