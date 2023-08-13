ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Google Doodle honours Bollywood icon Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

Sridevi left a never-fading mark on Indian cinema, gracing the silver screen in almost three hundred films spanning four decades. Beyond her mesmerizing performances, Sridevi's personal life was also closely watched by the public. Her marriage to film producer Boney Kapoor was a well-documented chapter, and she is survived by her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Aug,2023 13:51:03
Google Doodle honours Bollywood icon Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary 842664

Google commemorates the 60th birth anniversary of the late Bollywood luminary, Sridevi, with a captivating doodle. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Sridevi left a never-fading mark on Indian cinema, gracing the silver screen in almost three hundred films spanning four decades. She remains celebrated for her iconic dancing prowess, a facet immortalized in the doodle crafted by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee.

Born in 1963, Sridevi’s legacy is intertwined with a rich tapestry of cinematic gems. Her journey began at an astonishingly tender age of four when she took her initial steps into acting. Her debut film, the Tamil production “Kandhan Karunai,” hit screens in 1967, signaling the beginning of a remarkable career that spanned across various regional industries, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Beyond her mesmerizing performances, Sridevi’s personal life was also closely watched by the public. Her marriage to film producer Boney Kapoor was a well-documented chapter, and she is survived by her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi’s influence stretched beyond the confines of the film industry, making her a beloved figure in the hearts of millions.

Later, Boney Kapoor also shared a special post on his social media handle, mentioning this honouring moment for his wife, Sridevi.

Google Doodle honours Bollywood icon Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary 842662

Google Doodle honours Bollywood icon Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary 842663

Google’s homage through this special doodle underscores Sridevi’s enduring impact on Indian cinema and the culture at large. With her dancing finesse and versatile acting, Sridevi’s memory continues to shine brightly, reminding us of her immense contribution to the world of entertainment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
27 Years Of Shah Rukh-Sridevi’s Only Film Together 821018
27 Years Of Shah Rukh-Sridevi’s Only Film Together
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Use To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes 805342
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Used To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor’s Clothes
When Sridevi Said No To Rajamouli, Rajamouli Regretted Lashing Out 776678
When Sridevi Said No To Rajamouli, Rajamouli Regretted Lashing Out
Sridevi, You Are Much Missed 776603
Sridevi, You Are Much Missed
Sridevi’s Death Has Hit Her Family Hard This Year 776599
Sridevi’s Death Has Hit Her Family Hard This Year
I still look for you: Janhvi Kapoor shares emotional post for late Sridevi, internet gets emotional 775149
I still look for you…: Janhvi Kapoor shares emotional post for late Sridevi, internet gets emotional
Latest Stories
Budgeted At A Meagre Rs 60 Crores, Gadar 2 Will Break The Records Of Pathaan 842670
Budgeted At A Meagre Rs 60 Crores, Gadar 2 Will Break The Records Of Pathaan
Yet another milestone for Star Plus, with legendary artist Usha Uthup and singing sensation Sanam Puri collaborating for the launch of their upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 842668
Yet another milestone for Star Plus, with legendary artist Usha Uthup and singing sensation Sanam Puri collaborating for the launch of their upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Toronto Film Festival Removes Diljit Dosanjh’s Controversial Film, Director Responds 842666
Toronto Film Festival Removes Diljit Dosanjh’s Controversial Film, Director Responds
Avneet Kaur takes London by storm with denim style showdown, see pics 842603
Avneet Kaur takes London by storm with denim style showdown, see pics
Rajinikanth starrer ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ to re-release in Telugu, deets inside 842634
Rajinikanth starrer ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ to re-release in Telugu, deets inside
Chaleya Teaser: SRK paints fairy tale romance with Nayanthara 842646
Chaleya Teaser: SRK paints fairy tale romance with Nayanthara
Read Latest News