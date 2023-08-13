Google Doodle honours Bollywood icon Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

Google commemorates the 60th birth anniversary of the late Bollywood luminary, Sridevi, with a captivating doodle. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Sridevi left a never-fading mark on Indian cinema, gracing the silver screen in almost three hundred films spanning four decades. She remains celebrated for her iconic dancing prowess, a facet immortalized in the doodle crafted by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee.

Born in 1963, Sridevi’s legacy is intertwined with a rich tapestry of cinematic gems. Her journey began at an astonishingly tender age of four when she took her initial steps into acting. Her debut film, the Tamil production “Kandhan Karunai,” hit screens in 1967, signaling the beginning of a remarkable career that spanned across various regional industries, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Beyond her mesmerizing performances, Sridevi’s personal life was also closely watched by the public. Her marriage to film producer Boney Kapoor was a well-documented chapter, and she is survived by her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi’s influence stretched beyond the confines of the film industry, making her a beloved figure in the hearts of millions.

Later, Boney Kapoor also shared a special post on his social media handle, mentioning this honouring moment for his wife, Sridevi.

Google’s homage through this special doodle underscores Sridevi’s enduring impact on Indian cinema and the culture at large. With her dancing finesse and versatile acting, Sridevi’s memory continues to shine brightly, reminding us of her immense contribution to the world of entertainment.