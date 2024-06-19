Who Is Rahul Mody? All You Need To Know About Shraddha Kapoor’s Rumoured Boyfriend

Shraddha Kapoor surprise her fans with the latest announcement of “Stree 2.” Now, she’s fueling romance rumors with her rumored beau, Rahul Mody, on Instagram. The actress shared a selfie with Rahul Mody on social media. Keep reading to find out more about Shraddha’s rumored boyfriend.

Who Is Rahul Mody?

Rahul Mody, a film writer and assistant director, has made significant contributions to Bollywood. He is the mastermind behind the films that made Kartik Aaryan to stardom. One of his notable works is Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, a box office hit where Kartik’s seven-minute monologue garnered much acclaim.

Rahul Mody’s creative collaborations extend to Shraddha Kapoor’s projects as well. He penned the script for Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, a film that featured Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Additionally, he co-wrote and worked as an associate director on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a film that starred Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie released in 2023, and Shraddha and Rahul are said to have met on set and fallen in love. According to sources, Rahul is three years younger than Shraddha and has 17.9K Instagram followers.

