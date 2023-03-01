Kapil Sharma is one of the finest and most amazing comedians and performing artistes in the country. He’s a living example of success in the true sense of the term and that’s why, come what may, fans love it and feel super happy seeing everything from his end for real and in the true sense of the term. In all these years, Kapil Sharma has worked immensely hard as a performing artiste and well, no wonder, he’s truly struggled a long way in his career and how. From being a part of reality comedy shows to now dominating the entertainment quotient big time with his fun and humourous content, we truly love all of it and in the true sense of the term.

Not just his own show ladies and gentlemen, Kapil Sharma has over the years done a few films as well where he made his presence and acting mettle his greatest strength and in the true sense of the term. Right now, he’s coming up in Zwigato by Applause Entertainment that’s been directed by none other than Nandita Das. Regarding this association with Nandita, Kapil Sharma was quoted as saying,

“Well, the thing with me is that nobody takes me seriously (Chuckles). Even my own wife started taking me seriously only after I became a father (laughs). But on a serious note, working with Nandita Das is an absolute pleasure. She’s someone who people consider very seriously because of her background. I have seen both the films that she’s made earlier in the past. So the fact that Nandita Das herself came to me and thought that I would be fine for this role was in itself a huge motivating factor for me.”

Zwigato releases on 17th March, 2023 and we are all super excited to see Kapil Sharma go beyond his regular ways to test himself by playing the role of a delivery boy. Well, what’s your take on this folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com