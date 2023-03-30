Girish Johar: “After Pathaan, Bholaa is the next big screen action entertainer. The buzz is quite good, trailer exciting and with a holiday start, it is poised to have a good extended weekend at the box office. Ajay Devgn is in full form in Bholaa acting, producing and directing this extravagant outing . Lucky Tabu, who is also supremely talented is also along with Ajay. Her luck, hopefully will also run in this one. Bholaa is looking good .”

Akshay Rathi: “Whether Bholaa would be able to achieve blockbuster numbers would depend entirely on its content and mass engagement. It is clearly designed as a massy film.It is a remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi and it has a very strong emotional appeal and a solid backbone and Mr Ajay Devgn being one the most technically sound director , has given it a unique scale and spin. Plus, there is the 3D technique…. All this will add to the appeal. But it eventually depends on the content and the widest possible appeal. If these are in place, nothing like it. I am sure the sky would be the limit for Bholaa.

Atul Mohan: “Bholaa is an extremely important film at the moment, with all eyes on its potential box office success. The first quarter of the year has been a tough period for the Hindi film industry. In 2019, the first quarter contributed 1100 crore rupees, which was 25% of the entire box office earnings of 4400 crore rupees. In 2020, until the pandemic hit us in mid-March, the earnings were 650 crores, and in 2021 and 2022, the pandemic caused significant losses. So far this year, there have been only two successful films, with Pathaan being the major contributor and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar being the other. Pathaan alone has contributed 75% of the earnings. Bholaa which is set to release at the end of the quarter, needs to perform well in order to bring the first quarter earnings to a respectable level. The action in the film looks fantastic, and advance bookings are looking good. The marketing team has done an excellent job of building hype for the film. Ajay Devgn’s last film Drishyam 2 was also a huge success in 2022 and was one of the top three earners for the year. Bholaa is opening on a holiday with over 4,000 screens in 3D, and the film has an open run for a month to maximize its potential earnings.”