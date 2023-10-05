Movies | News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan's OTT Debut: Know All Details Here

Mohsin Khan who was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will soon be making his OTT debut and is shooting for the same. Read to know all the details.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Oct,2023 17:28:03
It’s been two years since Mohsin Khan moved out of the big show on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As we know, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s chemistry rocketed high and was talked about for all the years that they were part of the Rajan Shahi project. And now, after a long wait, seems like Mohsin Khan has found the right role to get back to charm his fans again. And this time it is an OTT project. A report on India Forums had this news that Mohsin will share screen space with Eisha Singh for a web project. We take reference from that story for our write up here.

The news report says that this project is for Jio Cinema. It also says that Mohsin has been busy prepping for this big role and comeback. It is also heard that Mohsin and Eisha are presently in Goa, shooting for the same. This means that Mohsin Khan will soon debut on the OTT space, which is indeed heart-warming news!! His fans have been missing him a lot!!

As we know, Mohsin and Eisha were earlier featured in a music video. For Eisha, she was last seen in Colors’ Bekaboo with Shalin Bhanot. Mohsin has been busy and content with the large scale of music videos that he has shot for.

We are certainly looking for more news on this one, as it will bring a reason for all the Mohsin Khan fans to smile!!

Are you all wondering what kind of a role would Mohsin have picked up here? Excited about Mohsin’s big OTT debut? We too are!!

We will surely update you on the same if we hear more about it!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

