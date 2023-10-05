Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan's OTT Debut: Know All Details Here

It’s been two years since Mohsin Khan moved out of the big show on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As we know, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s chemistry rocketed high and was talked about for all the years that they were part of the Rajan Shahi project. And now, after a long wait, seems like Mohsin Khan has found the right role to get back to charm his fans again. And this time it is an OTT project. A report on India Forums had this news that Mohsin will share screen space with Eisha Singh for a web project. We take reference from that story for our write up here.

The news report says that this project is for Jio Cinema. It also says that Mohsin has been busy prepping for this big role and comeback. It is also heard that Mohsin and Eisha are presently in Goa, shooting for the same. This means that Mohsin Khan will soon debut on the OTT space, which is indeed heart-warming news!! His fans have been missing him a lot!!

As we know, Mohsin and Eisha were earlier featured in a music video. For Eisha, she was last seen in Colors’ Bekaboo with Shalin Bhanot. Mohsin has been busy and content with the large scale of music videos that he has shot for.

