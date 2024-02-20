A Fan Compares Shraddha Kapoor With Legendary Actress Madhubala Says, ‘Sabse Pyari’

Shraddha Kapoor, the cutest Bollywood diva, treats her fans every Sunday with a new post and a new meme fest. The actress often indulges herself in fun banter with her fans. This time, her new post promoted users to comment with her igniting question where she asked which 90s character suits her.

On Sunday, taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha dropped a series of photos in a traditional avatar. She wore a beautiful baby pink anarkali suit embellished with golden details. With small jhumkas and alluring makeup, Shraddha showcased her magical smile and posed in front of the camera, playing with her innocent face and expressions. The actress knows how to rock a traditional look effortlessly, and we love how Shraddha does it. However in the caption she asked, “90s ka kaunsa character jachta mujhpe???”

Reacting to this, fans couldn’t’ stop commenting on the impromptu question. A fan wrote in the comment, “Madhu jaisi hai jo bala, jachega bas ek hi character wo hai sabse pyaari ‘Madhubala’ (with a red heart).” Replying to this, Shraddha said, “90s nahi woh toh eternal hain.” In. In contrast, the other fan said, “Aapko character ki kya zarurat you are the OG itself “Shraddha Kapoor.” And the third wrote, “Tum khud ek unique character ho.”

