Alia Bhatt Turns Dramatic In Glamorous Mehendi Color Velvet Saree With Smokey Eyes

If you think Alia Bhatt can only embrace pretty and aesthetic styles, wait because the Darling actress is here rocking her fashion game in a dramatic avatar that screams attention. Known for her unique ability to transform every look to perfection, the actress yet again treats her fans with a sneak peek into her glamorous velvet saree look.

Alia Bhatt stuns in a dramatic ensemble for the latest photos, donning a luxurious mehendi green velvet saree. Her poised presence accentuates the rich texture of the fabric, and the intricately designed border of the saree complements her grace. With the open-neckline blouse embellished with intricate golden thread embroidery, the Heart Of Stone actress blends vintage aesthetics with modern glamour. The velvet shine adds a touch of opulence, transforming her look into a captivating blend of sophistication and glamour.

Creating drama with makeup and accessories, Alia adorned her look with the white emerald stone earrings. The sleek, clean bun allows her saree to take center stage. What creates a mesmerizing appeal is Alia’s smokey eye makeup. With the dewy makeup and nude lips, she looks stunning. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress left us spellbound with sensuous allure in the silhouette light and moody backdrop.

Alia Bhatt knows how to play in front of the camera and bring some mesmerizing glimpses. The edgy look and sharp expressions are the key things that impressed her fans.

