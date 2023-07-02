ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Patani Goes Bold In Red; Flaunts Midriff

Disha Patani is a beauty queen in the town. In the latest Instagram dump, she is grabbing attention with her bold and beautiful look; let's check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jul,2023 16:20:27
The Gorgeous Disha Patani is known to slay with her style and acting skills. She has been in the industry for years and has evolved beautifully. She is one of the most awaited celebrities at red-carpet events, parties, and functions. In her latest pictures, she is winning hearts in red, flaunting her midriff. Let’s check it out.

Disha Patani Bold In Red Dress

The 31-year-old Disha is a social media bug, and she dropped yet another stunning picture on her profile in a red dress. She wore a dark red dress draped as a saree with thigh-high slit detailing. In addition, her midriff defined an hourglass figure in the sultry dress.

She styled her appearance in minimal makeup with bold eyes, luscious lips, and an open wavy hairstyle. She ditched accessories to keep the focus on her unique drape. At the same time, the strappy high heels uplifted her style.

Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her toned body and figure. She is an extreme fitness freak, and you can see that with her amazing body. Her mesmerizing Aadaye and expression keep the audience hooked with her. She regularly keeps her fans engaged through her stylish looks in different sultry outfits.

Undoubtedly Disha Patani’s new look has also made you go gaga over her sultry style and personality. Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

