Enchanting beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the leading Bollywood actresses. She seems to have found her footing in Bollywood. She debuted in B-town with the movie Aladin and gained a lot of popularity, flooring the fans with her beauty and talent.

Jacqueline is often seen experimenting with her outfits, especially her white outfits and we have to say, we just don’t see anyone else pulling them off the way she does. Jacqueline’s wardrobe is perhaps the source of envy for our entire nation. The actress also has a huge fan following and all her fans just go crazy over her for her hottest and sassiest looks.

Jacqueline is a major source of inspiration for her fans when it comes to styling and fashion. Recently, the talented diva took to Instagram and shared her scintillating photos with fans. She was seen wearing a white tank top along with blue denim pants. The actress posed for some candid pictures in her no-makeup look. Check below!