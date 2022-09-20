Janhvi Kapoor, one of the leading actresses from the industry has now dropped a beautiful set of pictures, looking all decked up wearing a sheer floral white designer saree. The actress kept it all stunning as she wore it off with nude makeup look and sleek straight hair.

Sharing the lovely series on her social media handle, Janhvi Kapoor dropped in flower emojis in the caption, as she almost prompts like one in the pictures. Her fans went all lovestruck as she shared the pictures on her Instagram handle.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Janhvi debuted with the film Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. The actress went on with several other films and series, keeping her acting skills on the hook. The actress is also now set to work in some more exciting projects. Earlier she was seen along Varun Dhawan shooting for Bawal.