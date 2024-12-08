Kareena Kapoor Khan Proves She Is The Beauty Queen Of Bollywood, Checkout Purple Vs White Gown Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a well-known actress in Bollywood but also a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. From the time of 90s, she has been setting goals with her every look. Her characters like Poo and Bebo are known for their amazing and modern style, which has also made her a go-to person in terms of style. Yet again, she proves to be the beauty queen in Bollywood with her recent glam in a purple and white gown. Let’s have a look below.

Purple Gown Glam

For the Red Sea International Film Festival, Kareena arrived in style, leaving the onlookers gasping for breath with her irresistible allure. She wore a purple velvet gown defining her curves, followed by a fitting bottom. The strapless gown enhanced her jaw-dropping collarbones, while the floral embellishment around the neckline made her look not less than a fairy. With her winged eyeliner, sleek hairdo, pink cheeks, purple lips, and diamond earrings, she complemented her appearance. The netted headgear added a European touch.

White Gown Glow

On the second day of the Red Season International Film Festival, Kareena graced her look in a beautiful white gown resembling a swan. The white gown has a corset bodice followed by a trailing gown with blazer-type pullover details. Kareena added a superwoman vibe with cape detail, making her look amazing. That’s not all! She elevated her appearance with smokey eye makeup, pink cheeks, and nude lips. Her open hairstyle added an extra dose of charm to her sleek style, proving her sense of style and making her queen in fashion.