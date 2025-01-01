Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Selfies Are All About Glowing Skin And Perfect Pouts

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the undisputed queen of hearts when it comes to style, beauty, and fashion. Once again, she proves why she is the charmer with her unfiltered beauty. Making the most of the last day of the year, the Bollywood diva shared her latest selfies, flaunting her radiant pink glow and leaving fans in awe of her flawless skin. Throughout the photos, the actress embraces her chic and classy vibes.

The Buckingham Murders actress uploaded a bunch of photos from her vacation to her social media. The visuals seem to show the actress enjoying her time in a snowy place, and all her photos highlight the different places the actress enjoyed exploring. In the first click, Kareena embraces ‘Pooh’ vibes, wearing a black puffer jacket with an open hairstyle, black glasses, and her beautiful pink glow with pink lips. As you swipe, Kareena shows her quirky side with her close-up selfies in her radiating pink glow glam.

Kareena’s adorable pouts added a playful charm, making the pictures even more captivating. The actress is well known for her chic style and natural elegance; the diva showcased her beauty secrets with minimal makeup, highlighting her healthy, glowing complexion. Every picture is a glimpse of trendy, statement, and classy style, ruling wherever she goes. The internet couldn’t stop gushing over her timeless allure and magnetic confidence. The onlookers recalled her iconic character Bebo, who made her name due to her fashion, and Kareena, with her new photos, redefined grace, glamour, and self-love.

A user wrote, “Bebo is absolutely fantabulous forever.”

The second said, “You’ll be so so desirable for a lot more years to come Coz you are the definition of timeless beauty.”

