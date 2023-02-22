Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among the most adored and loving couples in the Hindi entertainment industry, which we are fortunate to have. Sidharth and Kiara fell in love for the first time while working together in Shershaah, and their passion, mutual love, and affection for each other have only developed and become greater. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are both adored by their adoring fan bases, which is why, come what may, everything from their end manages to capture the hearts of everyone with perfection.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met on the sets of their first film, Shershaah, and fell in love. Since then, the pair have kept their romance private. Bollywood’s IT couple eventually married on February 7, 2023, in a modest ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Family members and industry friends attended their close wedding. They made their romance official by posting romantic wedding photos on social media. On February 12, their star-studded event was held in Mumbai. A new series of photos from their Sangeet night surfaced today, and the pair seems extremely in love.

Kiara and Sidharth’s Sangeet Pictures –

Sidharth and Kiara posted gorgeous photos from their spectacular Sangeet night on their Instagram accounts. The pair appeared so in love in photos that they couldn’t take their gaze away. Regarding their magnificent clothes, Kiara looked stunning in a lavishly adorned golden lehenga, while Sidharth looked regal in a black and gold sherwani. They wrote with the photos, “something about that night.. something really special .”

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Upcoming Work

Sidharth Malhotra’s future projects include the action flick Yodha and Indian Police Force, a web series from filmmaker Rohit Shetty for Amazon Prime Video. And Kiara Advani will next be seen in an untitled Telugu movie directed by S. Shankar, where she will co-star with Ram Charan. Finally, in the romance drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, she will reunite with Kartik Aaryan.

Did you like seeing Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s pictures from their golden sangeet? Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.