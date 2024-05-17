Mrunal Thakur Flaunts Her Quirky Moods in the Latest Monochrome Photoshoot!

Mrunal Thakur is a lovely diva and an excellent performer in the industry. The diva is a true fashion legend, known for her flawless sense of style and acting talent. She has a prominent Instagram account where she shares facts from her daily life with her fans and friends. As a result, people adore the celebrity images and keep returning for more. This time, the actress shares stunning monochrome pictures on Instagram with quirky moods. Please take a look at her beauty below.

Mrunal Thakur’s Quirky Moods in Monochrome Photos-

Mrunal Thakur posted images from her session with stunning black ornamentation on Instagram Stories. The actress looked lovely in a white deep neckline, sleeveless, and a simple plain top. She completed her look with stunning silver earrings. The actress fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open hairstyle. The diva applied makeup that included dewy, fluttery eyelashes and glossy lips. The B’town actress prompted nothing but glam and a lovely face in the photo. She flaunts her quirky moods with a smile, serious, sad, starry, cute, and candid pose.

She captioned her post, “Let the absence of color speak volumes.”

On Work Front-

Mrunal Thakur played an entrepreneur, Indu, in her third Telugu film, The Family Star, which starred Vijay Deverakonda. The movie was released on 5 April 2024. Mrunal Thakur will next appear in Maddock Films named ‘Pooja Meri Jaan,’ with Huma Qureshi.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.