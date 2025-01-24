Nora Fatehi Makes Winter Stylish In Cozy Sweater And Ruffle Mini Skirt, See Photos

When it comes to Fashion, Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who continues to rule with her statement pieces. As the winter season is going on, it becomes a little hard to look stylish and be warm at the same time. But Nora has got us saved with her new special winter look that you must try. Let’s decode her sweater and mini skirt glam.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared a couple of photos showcasing her church fashion. For the chilling winter weather, the actress opted for a grey high-neckline cozy and warm sweater, to which she added a modern twist with a silky white ruffle mini skirt, creating a playful vibe. With her cozy and warm winter picks, the actress exudes elegance in modern style.

That’s not all! Nora added a wow factor to her winter style with black thigh-high boots that not only made her feel warmer but also created a chic look. Leaving her hair open made her look bouncy. At the same time, her winter eyeliner, shiny pink cheeks, and nude lips complemented her appearance. With a black statement handbag, Nora created a masterpiece. You can pick this look for dinner dates, parties, or even at events and functions.

Nora Fatehi is a popular Indian actor and dancer. She has appeared in films such as Satyamev Jayate, Crakk, Madgaon Express, and many others.