Nora Fatehi Turns Heads In Sultry & Sensational Cut-out Gowns – See Photos

Nora Fatehi needs no introduction! The actress is known to slay wherever she goes. Her fashion keeps her in the talk, comprising bold, statement, and classy picks. This time, let’s have a look at her sultry and sensational cut-out gowns, which flaunt her stunning figure.

1) White Midi Dress

Here, Nora highlighted her hourglass figure wearing a simple white midi dress. The outfit had a daring low round neckline followed by bold cut-outs from both sides of her stomach, defining her curves. A silver ring around the upper waist joins the bralette-like top and fitting skirt. At the same time, the long bottom with a side slit gives her a sizzling appearance.

2) Yellow Floor-length Gown

Nora knows how to sensationalize the headlines, and this look in the yellow gown is a perfect example. The padded one-shoulder sleeve with a risky diagonal slit around the bust looks jaw-dropping. The side cut-out, followed by a long floor-length skirt, looks stunning. At the same time, the thigh-high slit defines her picturesque legs.

3) Green Bodycon Gown

In this look, Nora nailed her glam, wearing a green gone featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline with a strappy one-shoulder sleeve holding the attire. The cut-out around the busy creates a sizzling look, while the fitting bodycon gown defines the actress’s hourglass figure. In addition, the thigh-high side slit adds a bold statement.

4) Black Bold Gown

Nora is heating up the moment with her bold look in this black gown. The high neckline dress features a daring see-through diagonal pattern, raising the hotness bar. The glittery embellishments add a sparkling touch, while the thigh-high slit with a low hemline defines her toned legs.