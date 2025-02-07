Nora Fatehi’s Birthday Look In Black Thigh-High Slit Gown Is Unmissable– See Pics

Nora Fatehi, the queen of belly dancing, is now 33 years old. Born on 6 February 1992, the actress turns years older this day. Celebrating her special day, the actress dropped photos showcasing her birthday look in a beautiful black thigh-high slit gown. Her glamorous look in the black attire is unmissable, and you must check out the photos below.

Nora wore a black gown featuring an open neckline with an off-shoulder pattern accentuating her collarbones and shoulders for her birthday. The body-hugging drape defines her sultry curves, followed by a long bottom. The thigh-high slit on the left side allowed her toned thighs to take center stage. The criss-cross glittery black stripes create a look like a snake skin, making Nora look like a mermaid.

That’s not all! Nora opted for white diamond and green emerald teardrop earrings and a ring, adding a royal twist. She left her hair open, styled in curls, giving her elegance. Winged eyeliner with shiny pink eyes, pink cheeks, and nude pink lips made her look natural. With a stunning pair of black high stilettos, the Kusu Kusu dancer rocked her look. In the glittering blank look with natural makeup, she looked pretty, serving goals to rock a birthday look with regal elegance and simplicity.

Nora Fatehi is a popular belly dancer in Bollywood, with hits like Dilbar, Kusu Kusu, Nach Meri Rani, Dance Meri Rani, Kamariya, and many others. She has also appeared in films like Crackk and Satyamev Jayate.