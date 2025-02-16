Pooja Hegde Shines in Black Bodycon Dress with Intricate White Threadwork and Bold Accessories

The actress stepped out in a stunning black bodycon dress that featured unique white threadwork around the borders, adding texture and a touch of elegance to the sleek silhouette. The black-and-white contrast brings the dress to life, making it stand out while maintaining a timeless style. The extra black strap that hangs at the front and back adds an interesting design element, creating a modern, edgy twist on the classic bodycon.

Her beauty choices perfectly complement the outfit, allowing her to exude confidence and charm. Pooja tied her hair in a sleek mid-ponytail, which kept the focus on her face and the dress. The simplicity of the ponytail works well with the intricate detailing of the dress, maintaining a balance between boldness and refinement.

Accessories are key to elevating any look, and Pooja nailed it with her choice of silver flowery cutout earrings. These delicate earrings add a feminine touch to the outfit without overpowering the dress. Her makeup was flawless, with dark linear eyeliner and kajal, creating a bold, defined look that draws attention to her eyes. Pooja went all in on highlighter to add a dewy glow, making sure her skin radiated with a luminous finish. The soft brown blush and brown lips tie the look together, giving her a fresh yet polished appearance.

Pooja chose diamond rings that added just the right amount of sparkle to complete the ensemble. Her black pointed high heels elevated the outfit with their sleek and sharp silhouette. The pointed heels look sophisticated, creating a streamlined and polished finish.

With this outfit, Pooja Hegde again proves she is a master of understated elegance mixed with bold details. From the intricate threadwork to the striking makeup and accessories, every element of her ensemble comes together to create a truly glamorous look. Whether for a night out or a special event, Pooja’s black bodycon dress is a showstopper that demands attention.