Pooja Hegde Teaches How Tall Women Can Rock Every Look With Confidence – See Pics

Pooja Hegde is a true fashion icon. At 5’9″, she proves that tall women can rock any look with confidence. From darling bodycon dresses to chic blazer outfits, the Deva actress has the knack of pulling every look to perfection. Many wonder about her secret. We credit her tall height and stunning figure, allowing stunning pieces to outshine her statement styles. If you are one of them with a tall height, Pooja is a true inspiration for learning how to rock every look with confidence.

1) In this not-so-casual look, Pooja effortlessly spreads her charm. She wore a black high-neck top with a white border tucked in with a matte black flared formal bottom, creating a chic look that compliments her tall height. With her simplicity, she rocked her appearance with golden accessories, minimal natural makeup, a statement handbag, and toe-point heels.

2) Here, the actress channels her inner diva in a bodycon dress with a low neckline, which allows her tall height to shine beautifully. The beige bodycon highlighted her curves, while the low neckline looked sizzling. With her open hairstyle, dewy makeup, and nude makeup, she looked breathtakingly beautiful, exuding confidence and grace.

3) Pooja knows how to raise standards and did rightfully with her look in this co-ord set. The actress wore s mehendi green co-ord, including a strapless top with a front slit, creating a romantic look, while the baggy bottom gives her cool vibes. But the long brown trench coat defined her tall height, and she allowed her attire to take center stage, ditching accessories with minimal makeup. Her every pose screamed confidence, and we could not resist.

4) Mini dresses can never go wrong, and Pooja perfectly embraced the look, defining her long, toned legs in a hot red bodycon mini dress. The off-shoulder sleeves with halter neck strappy sleeves accentuated her beautiful shoulders, while her lean figure gave her supermodel vibes. Her dewy cheeks, glossy lips, and open hairstyle gave her a confident and charismatic vibe.

5) Pooja effortlessly flaunts her stunning figure in a baby pink blazer set. With a sizzling bralette top teamed with a thigh-high slit defines her curves midriff and toned legs, and the matching blazer hung on her shoulders looks classy. With her minimal makeup and attitude, she screams for attention with confidence.