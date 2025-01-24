Pooja Hegde’s Best Nude Makeup Looks That Scream Elegance

Trends keep changing every day in terms of fashion, but it seems nude makeup is here to rule over hearts for years and years. Among others, Indian film actress Pooja Hegde is one who has proved that nude makeup can be a go-to choice for every look. Check out the examples below.

Casual Dressing

Here Pooja dressed herself in a casual deep neckline white crop top teamed with an airy and baggy black bottom defining her hourglass figure. She opted for a wet open hairstyle, creating a sizzling appearance. And the basic black eyeliner enhances her eyes, while the nude cheeks blush and brown nude lips blend with her skin tone, giving her a natural and effortlessly look, that is screaming attention.

White Lehenga

Pooja in this white lehenga look elevates her elegance with natural beauty. The actress wore a strapless diamond embellished blouse with a heavily embellished lehenga skirt and matching dupatta. With brownish eye shadow, shiny brownish nude blush and nude brown lips, she helped her attire take center stage and at the same time, completed her look with a natural touch.

Abstract Style

For a photoshoot, Pooja turned herself into an abstract, wearing blue floral printed attire from top to toe and rocked her look with a vibrant green blazer. Helping her look to shine bright, she opted for a wavy hairstyle. At the same time, her blurry eye shadow with pinkish blush that highlighted her cheeks and nude pink lips with glossy shine made her look mesmerizing.

Gown Glamour

Wearing a stunning yellow layered thread gown, the actress effortlessly defined her stunning figure, turning into a ray of sunshine under the sun. It was her makeup that gave her a natural glow with the pink cheeks, nude pink lips and winged eyeliner glowing in the sunkissed moments.

With these examples, it’s clear that nude makeup can go well with whatever you like to style with.