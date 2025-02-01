Pooja Hegde’s Formal Chic In Shirt & Shorts Combo Sets New Trend– See Pics

Pooja Hegde once again set the fashion bar high with her latest look. Stepping out for Deva promotions, the actress looked stunning as usual. This time, she picked a combination of outfits that not only looked chic but also set new trends in formal style. Now, she has dropped photos of her new look in black and white attire, serving goals to rule effortlessly.

Pooja embraced her look in a formal yet casual outfit in the photos, effortlessly combining class with comfort. She ditched the vintage pantsuit style, redefining formal chic. She wore an aesthetic white shirt paired with comfortable black shorts, setting a fresh new trend. To add a boss touch, she opted for a black chic cropped zipper coat, while the black tie added a subtle vibe.

But wait, that’s not all! Pooja opted for black see-through stockings, highlighting her toned legs, while the black classic shoes not just gave her comfort but also style. Her bun hairstyle with flying flicks enhanced her face. The oxidized silver earrings and rings looked classy. With dewy cheeks and glossy brown lips, the actress elevated her swag, and black glasses rocked her overall look.

Pooja Hegde’s Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, was released today, 31 January 2025. She will next appear in the film Retro opposite Surya, which will be released in May 2025.