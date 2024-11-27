Raashii Khanna Screams Attention In A Creamy Chic Striped Pantsuit, Her Bossy Vibe Creates Buzz

Raashii Khanna is one of the most talented, gorgeous, and skillful actresses in the entertainment world. She has mainly appeared in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other language films. Recently, she appeared in the film The Sabarmati Report, which is based on true events. With her performance yet again, she became the talk of the town. But wait, that’s not all! She is also known for her style, and her new look in a creamy pantsuit is creating buzz.

Raashii Khanna wore a stunning pair of striped creamy pantsuits from the clothing brand Arohi for her new photoshoot. She wore a bralette-like top featuring a spaghetti slip, square neckline, and tight fitting teamed with a high waist matching loose bottom. She rocked her appearance with the matching blazer which she draped on her shoulders, flaunting her stunning figure. The creamy outfit looked chic and classy. The light color also suits Raashii’s skin color.

Raashii left her long hair open and styled it in a side part to elevate her appearance. Her bold black eyes, shiny pink cheeks, and matte pink lips complemented her appearance effortlessly. The golden statement earrings gave her a trendy touch. Throughout the photos, she poses with a fierce attitude on her face, putting her hands inside her pocket and looking up, flaunting her jawline. Her statement poses made her look bossy, impressing us with her irresistible allure.